Unsung Hero: Christy Barter

CARRIER MILLS, IL (WSIL) -- A Saline County healthcare worker received praise and recognition for her positive leadership during the pandemic.
Christy Barter is the Administrator at Carrier Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and she has been with the facility for 18-years. Her connection to the place goes back to when her mother worked there in the 1980s. At the time, she had no idea it would become the love of her life. In August 2020, the staff was featured during WSIL's Unsung Hero segment for their efforts to keep residents smiling after visits were no longer allowed. It's because of Christy's leadership they were able to keep residents so happy during that time.
"When we need something, we're having a bad day or having family grief, Christy will be there, no matter what she's doing," said CNA Transport Cindy Robinson.
Robinson has been with the facility for almost 7-years. She said Christy was responsible for many of the activities they had with the residents over the past year.
"Christy's a leader. Christy's the backbone of this place. Christy does everything. Christy will be on the floor next to us."
Cindy said Christy always uses positive words and phrases to encourage everyone. During an interview with WSIL, Christy used those words when she shared about the future of Carrier Mills Nursing and Rehab.
"This year, things are looking brighter for us. We can have some families come in and be able to visit their loved ones. There are still designated areas where you have to visit. They still have to mask up and wear face shields," explained Christy.
Now that residents are allowed to have visitors, Christy is focusing on the facility's expansion. The expansion was on hold, but now residents and staff are looking forward to when it's complete, which is in nine months to a year.
"She's the best boss you could ever ask for, and she cares about this place, and we're all family in her eyes," added Cindy.
Christy said she is grateful to the staff, the community, the residents, and families for all their support over the past year.
"We've always protected the residents. That's something that we've always done. I've learned that family is important. More now than ever. I've learned that being with your loved ones is highly important," added Christy.
She said everyone who works in healthcare is a true hero, especially at Carrier Mills Nursing and Rehab.