Unsung Hero: Carolyn Burzynski's Christmas Toy Drive

CHRISTOPHER, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Unsung Hero takes us to Franklin County, where a local woman collects toys all year round to make sure local kids in need have a good Christmas.
Every year Carolyn Burzynski holds a toy drive to help local foster kids. She started the toy drive 10-years-ago, by placing boxes at local businesses for the community to have a place to donate. Carolyn said every year, the toy drive grows. Last year she collected two truckloads of toys plus more. She said she could not do any of it without the people who put the toys in those boxes and give monetarily to help purchase more toys.
Carolyn is collecting for foster kids with Caritas Family Solutions in Mt. Vernon until December 8. Drop-off locations include Christopher and Carterville Quik Lube, Cowboy Up Auto, and Dollar General in Christopher.
There are also boxes at Marion Family Dentistry and Rassik Complete Recovery in Carbondale.
Carolyn is also holding a 50/50 raffle until Friday, November 26. Right now, the pay-out is over $350.00 and growing. Tickets are $1.00 each or six for $5.00. Click here to purchase a raffle ticket.