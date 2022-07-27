UNSUNG HERO: Brandon Bullard

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- This week's Unsung Hero is Brandon Bullard from Mt. Vernon.
He's helped countless community members from fundraisers to getting them the basic things they need to live comfortably.
He's helping one local woman who's already facing a pretty tough battle of her own.
"I had a stroke on September the 13th and I just had to learn how to talk and I'm trying to learn how to walk again now and I can't get up and down the steps," said Tamara Turner.
On top of that Turner was living without air conditioning during some of the hottest temperatures of the year.
"I don't know what we would do without them," added Turner.
One of them Tamara is talking about is Brandon Bullard, who tracked down an air conditioner for Turner.
"You know there is a group of people in this town that really care about each other and hopefully a lot of people care about each other, but a group of us can get together and share text messages and here's what we need and when we need it. You know we were able to get a window unit for them and that's a nice relief during the hottest part of the summer," explained Bullard.
But Bullard didn't stop there, keeping Turner comfortable inside her home was just the first step. the second was making sure she has mobility and freedom to get to and from her physical therapy appointments.
"Two days later after I got the call from physical therapy, two days later some other friends of mine messaged me and said hey we have this motorized wheelchair that we're going to be upgrading and it's fine, it's useable do you know anybody who can use it and i'm like you got to be kidding me what are the chances?" added Bullard.
Now he's building Turner a ramp to make her life a lot easier.
"This community never let's us down, anytime there's a need and we say this a lot something like this shouldn't happen in our community with all the resources and caring people and the big hearts that we have little problems like this that are big problems to others shouldn't happen in our community and Mt. Vernon and Jefferson County never lets us down. As soon as you pick up that phone and start calling things happen," said Bullard
Showing the kindness he and others have displayed throughout the community for years.
"What does this mean to you? asked News 3's Brandon Merano.
"Amazing, just overwhelmingly grateful," explained Turner
Bullard is looking for donations to help build Tamara's ramp.
And to nominate someone making a difference in your community head to wsiltv.com/unsung