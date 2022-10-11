Southern Illinois Made Expo makes its in-person return this weekend

MARION, IL -- There's one place you can find local products, local businesses, local jobs, and local chambers. It's at the Southern Illinois Made Expo this weekend.
The Southern Illinois Made Expo is Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (both days) at The Pavilion in Marion. There will also be free tastings, samples, giveaways, and roving entertainment.
The event is a partnership between State Senator Dale Fowler and several southern Illinois Chambers of Commerce. Over 100 vendors will be participating in the Expo.
Upon entry, guests are welcome to donate to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois and Operation Honor Guard. The event also has a lot of activities+for children.