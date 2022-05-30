Senior Spotlight: Monday May 30,2022

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL is highlighting local graduates in our Senior Spotlight.
Monday we highlighted three local students.
Kelcie Bayless, Benton High School is attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Her career goals are to complete elementary education degree with Psychology minor.
Anyssia Schell, Vienna High School attend Southeaster Illinois College and study Criminal Justice.
Matthew Nourie, Massac County High School attend Shawnee Community College for Associates Degree then transfer to Southeast Missouri State University for Computer Science.
Congratulations graduates!
