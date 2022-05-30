 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a
heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday on
area lakes and waterways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

If you plan to be out on the water today, wear a lifejacket.

Senior Spotlight: Monday May 30,2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Senior Spotlight 2022

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL is highlighting local graduates in our Senior Spotlight.

Monday we highlighted three local students.

Kelcie Bayless, Benton High School is attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Her career goals are to complete elementary education degree with Psychology minor.

Anyssia Schell, Vienna High School attend Southeaster Illinois College and study Criminal Justice.

Matthew Nourie, Massac County High School attend Shawnee Community College for Associates Degree then transfer to Southeast Missouri State University for Computer Science.

Congratulations graduates!

