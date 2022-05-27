Senior Spotlight: May 27, 2022

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL is highlighting local graduates in our Senior Spotlight.
Friday we highlighted three local students.
Harmony Boucher is a a graduate of Carbondale High School. She is continuing her work as a CNA and will go to college for nursing, social work or cosmetology.
Kamryn Gilliam graduated from West Frankfort High School. She plans to attend John A. Logan College for cosmetology.
And finally Marion High School graduate Gabriel Gryzmala will be attending the University of Illinois in Champaign. He plans to study mechanical engineering.
Congratulations graduates!
Click here to submit your senior.