Senior Spotlight: May 26,2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Senior Spotlight 2022

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL is highlighting local graduates in our Senior Spotlight.

Thursday we highlighted three seniors.

Rheese Hampleman is a graduate of Frankfort Community High School. She will be attending John A. Logan Community College in the fall to further her education in nursing. 

Michael Poe is a graduate of Christopher High School. He plans on attending the Auto Collison Program at John A. Logan Community College in the fall. And he hopes to work in the Automotive Field.

Finally, Roman Rutherford is graduating from Hardin County High School. He will be attending college in Edwardsville in the fall. 

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

