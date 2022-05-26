Senior Spotlight: May 26,2022

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL is highlighting local graduates in our Senior Spotlight.
Thursday we highlighted three seniors.
Rheese Hampleman is a graduate of Frankfort Community High School. She will be attending John A. Logan Community College in the fall to further her education in nursing.
Michael Poe is a graduate of Christopher High School. He plans on attending the Auto Collison Program at John A. Logan Community College in the fall. And he hopes to work in the Automotive Field.
Finally, Roman Rutherford is graduating from Hardin County High School. He will be attending college in Edwardsville in the fall.
