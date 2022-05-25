Senior Spotlight: May 25, 2022

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL is celebrating local graduates in our Senior Spotlight.
Wednesday we highlighted three seniors.
Reece Brockett is a graduate of Gallatin County High School. Brockett plans to attend the University of Southern Indiana.
Reece hopes to become an elementary school teacher.
Grace Wagner is a Mt. Vernon High School graduate. Wagner has accepted a welding apprenticeship and will begin training soon.
Finally, Webber High School graduate Baylie Sellers will be attending the University of Kentucky in the fall. Sellers plans to major in Biology then apply to medical school to become an anesthesiologist.
