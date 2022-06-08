Senior Spotlight: June 8,2022

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL is highlighting local graduates in our "Senior Spotlight."
Wednesday during News 3 This Morning we featured three local graduates.
Joshua Paul Clinton is a graduate of Benton High School.
Clinton is going to attend Murray State to study wildlife biology and wants to be a Park Ranger.
Timothy Micheal VanHorn is a graduate of Christopher Zeigler Royalton High School. He plans on continuing his education at Rend Lake College in the Fall Semester.
Brylee Wiseman is graduating from Herrin High School. Brylee has been awarded several scholarships and will be going to SIU in the fall to study Agriculture.