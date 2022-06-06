 Skip to main content
Senior Spotlight: June 6,2022

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL is highlighting local graduates in our "Senior Spotlight."

Monday we featured three local graduates.

Gallatin County High School Graduate Murphy Foster will be attending the University of Illinois with a major in Business and marketing with the hopes of becoming a social media marketing manager.

Jayla Ware is a graduate of Carbondale Community High school. Jayla plans on attending Eckerd College to study Marine Biology.

Laindree Richardson is a graduate of Benton Consolidated High School. Her plans after graduating are to attend Wabash Valley College.

Congratulations to all of the Seniors!

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

