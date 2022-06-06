Senior Spotlight: June 6,2022

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL is highlighting local graduates in our "Senior Spotlight."
Monday we featured three local graduates.
Gallatin County High School Graduate Murphy Foster will be attending the University of Illinois with a major in Business and marketing with the hopes of becoming a social media marketing manager.
Jayla Ware is a graduate of Carbondale Community High school. Jayla plans on attending Eckerd College to study Marine Biology.
Laindree Richardson is a graduate of Benton Consolidated High School. Her plans after graduating are to attend Wabash Valley College.
Congratulations to all of the Seniors!