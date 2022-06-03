 Skip to main content
Senior Spotlight: June 3, 2022

  • Updated
Senior Spotlight 2022

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL is spotlighting local graduates in our "Senior Spotlight."

Friday we featured three graduates.

Cole Roberson is a graduate of NCOE High School. He will attend Frontier Community College in Fairfield, IL

Marcus Covington is a graduate of Carbondale Community High School. He will be attending Southern Illinois University this fall studying computer science.

Finally is Addi Hall from Zeigler-Royalton High School. She will be attending Rend Lake College for Nursing.

Congratulations to all of our Seniors!

To submit your senior, click here

