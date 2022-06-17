Senior Spotlight: June 17, 2022

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL is highlighting local graduates in our "Senior Spotlight."
Friday we highlighted three graduates.
Aubree Williamson is a graduate of Herrin High School. She is going to attend Eastern Illinois University in the Fall.
Joseph Payne graduated this spring from Eldorado High School. He received the High Achiever Scholarship from Southeastern Illinois College where he will take pre-engineering courses. He hopes to someday be an aerospace engineer.
And finally, Solomon McIntyre graduated from Carbondale Community high School. He plans to attend Victory Rock Prep for basketball and Western Kentucky Community College for law.
Congratulations to all of our local graduates!