Senior Spotlight: June 15,2022

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL is highlighting local graduates in our "Senior Spotlight."
Wednesday we highlighted three graduates.
Avalynn Spetter is a graduate of Frankfort Community High School. She will be attending John A. Logan College in the summer and will continue in the fall.
Carson Bushong is a graduate of Christopher High School. He will be attending Greenville University in the Fall for their Nursing Program.
Tori White is a graduate of Dexter High School in Missouri. She will be headed to Mizzou!
Congratulations to all of our local graduates!