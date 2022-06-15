 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees this afternoon
and 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
to upper 70s, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Senior Spotlight: June 15,2022

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL is highlighting local graduates in our "Senior Spotlight."

Wednesday we highlighted three graduates.

Avalynn Spetter is a graduate of Frankfort Community High School. She will be attending John A. Logan College in the summer and will continue in the fall.

Carson Bushong is a graduate of Christopher High School. He will be attending Greenville University in the Fall for their Nursing Program.

Tori White is a graduate of Dexter High School in Missouri. She will be headed to Mizzou!

Congratulations to all of our local graduates!

