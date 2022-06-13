 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110
to 115 this afternoon, 105 to 110 on Tuesday afternoon, and
around 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Senior Spotlight: June 13,2022

Senior Spotlight 2022

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL is proud to spotlight local graduates in our "Senior Spotlight."

Monday we featured 3 graduates.

Ashtyn Warren is a graduate of Woodlawn High School. And will be attending the University of Southern Indiana majoring in Occupational Therapy.

Allyson Giles is a graduate of Zeigler Royalton High School. She will be going to SIU Carbondale in fall.

Finally, John Paul Huhman is a Graduate of Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He is going to Southeast Missouri State University to study History.

Congratulations to all of our local graduates!

