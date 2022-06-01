 Skip to main content
Senior Spotlight: June 1, 2022

  • Updated
Senior Spotlight 2022

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL is recognizing our local graduates in our "Senior Spotlight."

Wednesday we featured three students. 

Gabriel Parades is a graduate of Pinckneyville High School. He is going to be joining the Marines.

Colby Ralston is a graduate of Eldorado High School. He plans on working & enjoying his Summer.

Meghyn Olivia Blankenship is a graduate of Herrin High School. She will be attending John A. Logan in the fall then transfer to a four-year university. Her major is Criminal Psychology.

Congratulation to all of the graduates!

Click here to submit your graduate. 

