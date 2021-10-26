Wineries accepting donations for local animal control all November

(WSIL) -- Planning on a November visit to the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail? You can help pets during your visit.
Each of the member wineries will be collecting goods for a local animal control/rescue organization all month long.
Union County Animal Control in Cobden continuously works to reunite pets with owners, shelter those in need and find new homes for animals.
November 1-30, visitors are encouraged to bring a donation to any of the wineries. Donations can include dry or wet dog/cat food, durable toys, milk bones or simply a cash donation to support the animal control.
Individual Winery Holiday Open House Sales:
Feather Hills Vineyard: 10% OFF select wines | 15% OFF gift baskets | 10% of all sales will go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Hickory Ridge Vineyard: 20% of all proceeds from our Holiday Open House will go to local animal shelters.