Pets of Week: August 4, 2022

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following counties, western Franklin, eastern Jackson, western Jefferson and western Williamson. * WHEN...Until 615 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 455 AM CDT, While Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has ended, light to moderate rain continues. Urban and small stream flooding is still possible. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to one half inch are expected over the area, and minor flooding is still possible in low lying and poor drainage areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, West Frankfort, Murphysboro, Carterville, Christopher, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler, De Soto, Crainville, Cambria, Royalton, Energy, Elkville, Hurst, Woodlawn and Valier. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&