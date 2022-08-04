 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, western Franklin, eastern Jackson, western Jefferson and
western Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 615 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 455 AM CDT, While Doppler radar indicated the heaviest
rain has ended, light to moderate rain continues. Urban and
small stream flooding is still possible. Between 1 and 3
inches of rain has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to one half inch are expected
over the area, and minor flooding is still possible in low
lying and poor drainage areas.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, West Frankfort,
Murphysboro, Carterville, Christopher, Rend Lake Area,
Sesser, Zeigler, De Soto, Crainville, Cambria, Royalton,
Energy, Elkville, Hurst, Woodlawn and Valier.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Pets of Week: August 4, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, five animals are up for adoption, including two cats.

POTW TILDA 8-4-22

Tilda is a 7-month-old Terrier/Shepherd mix who is so sweet all of the volunteer staff at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois love her. Tilda is energetic and loves walks, playing outside, and her toys. She is good with other dogs and doesn't mind kittens. She needs basic training but is a good hiking partner and cuddle buddy. Call the shelter in Murphysboro for more about her.

POTW WILLOW 8-4-22

Willow is an Australian Shepherd looking for the right home. She needs to be with someone who knows the breed because she is a working girl. Call Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.

POTW ALEX & CRUSHER 8-22-22

Axel and Crusher are two male cats available for adoption at the City of Salem Animal Control in Kell.

POTW WILCO FEMALE BEAGLE 8-2-4-22

A female Beagle-mix looking for her forever also home needs a name. She is three to four-years-old and up for adoption at Williamson County Animal Control in Marion. Her adoption fee is $147.00 and covers her spay, rabies vaccination, and micro-chip.

