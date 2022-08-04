Pets of Week: August 4, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, five animals are up for adoption, including two cats.
Tilda is a 7-month-old Terrier/Shepherd mix who is so sweet all of the volunteer staff at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois love her. Tilda is energetic and loves walks, playing outside, and her toys. She is good with other dogs and doesn't mind kittens. She needs basic training but is a good hiking partner and cuddle buddy. Call the shelter in Murphysboro for more about her.
Willow is an Australian Shepherd looking for the right home. She needs to be with someone who knows the breed because she is a working girl. Call Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.
Axel and Crusher are two male cats available for adoption at the City of Salem Animal Control in Kell.
A female Beagle-mix looking for her forever also home needs a name. She is three to four-years-old and up for adoption at Williamson County Animal Control in Marion. Her adoption fee is $147.00 and covers her spay, rabies vaccination, and micro-chip.