Pets of the Week: September 29, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, seven animals are looking for their forever homes.
Accent, Luigi, Lavender, and Mario are just four cats/kittens up for adoption at Little Paws Rescue in Mt. Vernon. For more information, set up an appointment to visit them.
Benny is a 3-year-old male German Shepherd-Husky-mix. He was rescued from a house where he was locked in a bedroom with boarded-up windows. He is now doing well at Union County Animal Control in Cobden but deserves a chance at a family. Benny walks well on a leash and is good with cats but is very selective on doggy friends. His adoption fee is $125.00.
Clover Sky is a calm and petite 11-month-old female pup that loves to be held and loved. She has a club foot, but she's still "pawfect." She gets along with other dogs and cats. She is up for adoption at "Claws and Paws" in Olney.