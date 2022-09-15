Pets of the Week: September 15, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, three animals are waiting to find their forever homes. They are up for adoption at shelters across the region.
Tango is a gorgeous long-haired boy who is waiting for someone to show him some interest. If you're interested in being a hero, look up Tango on the Perry County Humane Society website here to fill out an application. You can also visit him on Saturdays and Sundays from 2-4 pm. For an appointment at the Du Quoin shelter, call (618)-542-3647.
Miss Chloe is the longest adult resident at Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion. Her owner had to go into an assisted living facility. She is three-years-old and shared a home with four other cats who found their forever homes. Miss Chloe needs a calm and quiet home where she can get the time she needs to trust and be loved again.
Delilah is looking for a new home quickly. She is shy, small and a Pit-mix. Call Saline County Animal Control in Harrisburg to learn more about her adopt.