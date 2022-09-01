Pets of the Week: September 1, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Four dogs and one cat are waiting to find their forever homes in this edition of Pets of the Week.
Forrest is a one to two-year-old Beagle/Hound mix who has two moods, catching ball and sleeping. His favorite toys are tennis balls because they can keep him entertained for hours. Forrest loves the outdoors, long walks, and cuddling. If you're looking for the perfect hiking buddy, he's your guy. He's up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro.
Tank is a two-year-old Husky/Shepherd mix who is good with other dogs, kids, and most cats. He has been neutered. He also has a sponsor, which means he is free to a good home. The City of Herrin Animal Control is taking applications for his adoption now.
The Franklin County Animal Control is looking for a forever home and a name for this handsome cat. He is neutered, and his $125.00 adoption fee is with a $50 waiver. Call the Benton shelter for more details.
A pair of one-year-old male Hound-mixes are up for adoption at Williamson County Animal Control. Their adoption fee is $172 for each, which covers their rabies, microchip, and neuter. Call the Marion shelter for the details.