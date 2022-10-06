 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week: October 6, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- There are four animals up for adoption at shelters across the region in this edition of Pets of the Week.

A dog in Mt. Vernon needs a name and a home. She is a one-year-old female mix. You can find all of her details at Jefferson County Animal Control.

Boomer is a one-year-old male that weighs about 68-pounds. This big boy's owner could no longer take care of him, so he took him to PAWS Place in Anna. He gets along well with other dogs and children, but they recommend he be in a home with children over eight years old.

Kit Kat has so much personality. If you don't believe it, visit the Perry County Humane Society to find out. Get your application in and your camera ready. Call the shelter in Du Quoin to learn more.

Sahara is a medium Tabby that this 2 to 3 years old. She is friendly, loveable, and likes to sit on the desks at the City of Herrin Animal Control while they work. She is good with other cats and kittens. If you're interested in her, contact the shelter.

