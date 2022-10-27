 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week: October 27, 2022

  • 0
POTW 10-27-22

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- There are four dogs up for adoption at shelters across the region in this edition of Pets of the Week.

POTW Sandwich

Sandwich is a male dog about nine-months-old, energetic, and loves to play and go for walks. He is good with other dogs, cats and kids. For his adoption, contact the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro.

POTW Gretel

Gretel is a four-month-old female Hound-mix looking for a home. She is fully vetted, and her adoption fee is $275 at Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion.

POTW Simba

Simba is a 1 to 2-years-old male Pit-mix. His previous owners said he is a good boy and up to date on his shots. His Adoption fee is $172, which covers his neuter, rabies vaccination, and microchip. You can find him at Williamson County Animal Control in Marion.

POTW VERN

Vern is around seven years old and good with other dogs. Call Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon to learn more about him.

