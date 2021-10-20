Pets of the Week: October 21, 2021

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- There are two cats and two dogs up for adoption in shelters across the region in this edition of Pets of the Week.
William's name was changed to Remi when he was adopted from PAWS Adoption Center in September. Unfortunately, he was just brought back on October 15 due to no fault of his own. He is potty trained, walks on a leash, and is good with commands like sit, shake, and down. William is a Border Collie-mix, about 4-months-old, and weighs about 40-pounds. He's had all of his shots, is micro-chipped, neutered, dewormed, and on heartworm preventative. His adoption fee at the shelter in Anna is $250.
Miss Bella is about 7-to-8-years-old, spayed, and combo-negative. She loves to be petted and cuddled and gets along with cats. You can get to know her at the City of Herrin Animal Control.
Vinny is roughly about 5-months-old. This sweet pup is up for adoption at the City of Marion Animal Control.
The Humane Society of Olney has a male kitten looking for his forever home. They hope to see him adopted soon a given a food name.