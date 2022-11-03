Pets of the Week: November 3, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- There are three dogs looking for their forever homes in this edition of Pets of the Week.
Jefferson County Animal Control featured a 5-month-old Lab-mix up for adoption. Call the shelter in Mt. Vernon, IL., to learn more about her. Her ID number is 7.
Smokey and his brother Little Bear had to be surrendered after their human mom developed Alzheimer's. Smokey is 6 1/2 years, has a black and silver coat, and weighs about 8-pounds. He is a full-blooded Poodle. He's up for adoption at Paws Place in Anna. To learn more about him and adoption fees, visit pawspaws.org.
Astro is a 1-year-old male German Shepherd-Lab-Pit mix. He's available for adoption or rescue at Franklin County Animal Control in Benton.