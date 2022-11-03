 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week: November 3, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- There are three dogs looking for their forever homes in this edition of Pets of the Week.

POTW: JeffCO Lab-mix

Jefferson County Animal Control featured a 5-month-old Lab-mix up for adoption. Call the shelter in Mt. Vernon, IL., to learn more about her. Her ID number is 7.

POTW: SMOKEY

Smokey and his brother Little Bear had to be surrendered after their human mom developed Alzheimer's. Smokey is 6 1/2 years, has a black and silver coat, and weighs about 8-pounds. He is a full-blooded Poodle. He's up for adoption at Paws Place in Anna. To learn more about him and adoption fees, visit pawspaws.org.

POTW: Astro

Astro is a 1-year-old male German Shepherd-Lab-Pit mix. He's available for adoption or rescue at Franklin County Animal Control in Benton.

