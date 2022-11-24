Pets of the Week: November 24

(WSIL) -- We have three dogs up for adoption in our Pets of the Week.
First up is Stella and Sparrow.
Since they were found as strays there is some uncertainty as to what breeds they are. Stella on the left is a female. Sparrow on the right is a male.
The pups are currently around 6 months old.
They have been spayed and netured, dewormed, flea treated and microchipped.
If you are interested in Stella and Sparrow contact the Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion. Their number is 618-922-5186.
Next up is Momma. She is about 2 years old. She's a sweet girl looking for her forever home. If you are interested in Momma, contact the Salem Animal Control at 618-822-6696.