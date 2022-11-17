Pets of the Week: November 17, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- There are three dogs for adoption in this edition of Pets of the Week.
Smokey and Little Bear are 6 1/2-year-old full-blooded Poodles. They entered PAWS Place after their human was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Little Bear is a little grey and loves to sit on someone's lap. If they are a good fit for you, contact the shelter in Anna.
Spot is a 1-year-old mixed puppy. He is up for adoption from the Jefferson County Animal Control in Marion. His ID number at the shelter in Mt. Vernon is 11.
Auggie is 5 months old and loves to snuggle and play with pine cones. His favorite snack is skittles. If you are interested in adopting Auggie, call the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro.