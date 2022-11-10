 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week: November 10, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
POTW: 11/10/22

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- One dog and three cats are looking for their forever homes in this edition of Pets of the Week.

POTW: RUGER

Ruger is a one-year-old 60 pound Husky Doberman mix that is a calm and loving boy. He is also intelligent and ready to find a forever home. If you are interested in adopting Ruger, call the Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.

POTW: CLAWS & PAWS CAT

Claws and Paws Rescue featured a black and white female kitten that needs a name and a home. She also loves to cuddle and eat. She's almost a-year-old and available at the shelter in Olney.

POTW: EVEE & MYA

City of Salem Animal Control featured two female cats. They are fully vetted and now available for adoption. Evee is about a year old and very shy. Mya is a kitten and estimated to be about four months old. You can find both of them at the shelter in Kell.

