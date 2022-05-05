Pets of the Week: May 5, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, five animals are up for adoption at shelters across the region.
One female Shepherd/Lab mix needs a name and a home. She is four years old and very friendly. Contact Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon for more details.
Mittens is a friendly 14-year-old female dog that wants to sit in your lap and be loved. She is tiny, weighing 10 pounds. She is fully vetted. She's up for adoption at PAWS Place in Anna.
Gabby is part of a litter of four. They are now at St. Francis Care. The dogs were found in a country barn. The pups love to play and goof around. Gabby is still a little nervous with new spaces and people, but it doesn't take long to warm up. Her adoption fee is $200 in Murphysboro and includes her spay, microchip, and vaccines.
Two barnyard cats are looking for a farm to run free. Both are neutered and had their rabies shots. Call the City of Herrin Animal Control to adopt them.