Pets of the Week: May 26, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, three male dogs are up for adoption at local shelters.
Charlie is a good Hound Dog who is good with kids, dogs, cats, and everyone. He is calm, sweet, and cool as a cucumber but loves to play with toys. Charlie is up for adoption at the Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.
Buster is a 1-year-old male Lab who is fixed, microchipped, and had his rabies shot. Buster is good with other dogs and weighs about 45 pounds. You can get to know him at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon.
Styx is a male Golden Retriever mix who is well behaved, and knows how to sit, stay, fetch, and lay down. He is housebroken and lets you know when he has to relieve himself. Styx likes to stay close to his human. He's up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois.