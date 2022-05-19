Pets of the Week: May 19, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, five animals, including one cat, are up for adoption at local shelters.
Autumn is the daughter of Mittens, who is up for adoption and on the list May 5. She is a purebred Chihuahua, 13-years-old, and loves to give kisses. She is a bit heavy, weighing 15 lbs. Autumn is fully vetted, including her dental. PAWS Place in Anna would love for her and Mittens to be adopted together but will separate them if needed. Her adoption fee is $150.
Franklin is a one-year-old Domestic Short Hair and the only cat on the list. He is good with cats, dogs, and kids. Franklin is the sweetest little guy with the sweetest little face. He is a lover-boy, purr machine, and attention enthusiast. He's up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro.
Jade and Gypsy are both two-years-old and female Lab-mixes. They are friendly with other dogs, kids, and they must be adopted together. Call the Franklin County Animal Control in Benton to adopt them.
The longest resident at Jefferson County Animal Control needs a name and a home. He is three to four-years-old. He's also thought to be a Lab/Boxer mix. He's tested well with other dogs, but is not a fan of cats. His adoption fee is sponsored down to $100, and includes his neuter, rabies, and microchip.