Pets of the Week: June 9,2022

(WSIL) -- We have 3 dogs up for adoption in our "Pets of the Week."

This is Daniel. He is a 2 year old Anatolian Shepherd Mix. Daniel is good with cats and kids and can be adopted at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois.

This is Handel. He is available at Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion. He has been neutered, dewormed, flea treated, microchipped and is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $175.

Finally, this is Pickel a 1 year old Male Pit Mix. He has already been nuetered, microchipped, heartwarmed tested and rabies vaccinated. Pickel is available at the Union County Animal Control and his adoption fee is $125.

