Pets of the Week: June 30, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, three dogs and one cat, all males, are up for adoption in four southern Illinois shelters.
Julius was part of a rescue where he and his two dog brothers were neglected and abandoned for over a week. Despite that, he has remained sweet and friendly. He is a Leopard Tabby and will fill your heart and home with love and fun. Julius is about two years old, weighs 11 pounds, neutered, microchipped, and has current rabies shot and first feline shot. His adoption fee is $75 at PAWS Place in Anna.
Max has been through sad times with his owner passing away suddenly. He was taken-in by wonderful family, but was too protective, so they had to take him back to Claw's & Paws Animal Rescue in Olney. He is Heartworm postive. Max would be great with an older person who needs a companion.
Snot is a two-year-old black Lab. His sad eyes wonder why his owners never picked him up from Franklin County Animal Control. If you would like to give him a new loving home, contact the shelter in Benton.
Kevin Bacon is between three and four-years-old. He loves to play and get cuddles, and likes most dogs. His last owner threw him out of a car and left him starving. He's better now and looking for a good family to call his own. He's up for adoption at the City of Herrin Animal Control.