Pets of the Week: June 23, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, two dogs and two cats are up for adoption in four southern Illinois shelters.
Feather is a 10-month-old long-haired, shy female feline. After some love and patience, she warms up. She likes her chin and behind her ears scratched. Feather is good with other cats and doesn't mind dogs. She's up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro.
Bubba is a 4-year-old Catahoula-mix that loves hiking, swimming, car rides and cuddling. He is the longest canine resident at Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin. If you would like to be his best friend, hurry up and fill out an application at perrycountyhumanesocietyil.com.
A dog from City of Salem Animal Control went to the veterinarian for the first time and is heartworm positive. The shelter began the first course of treatment, but he needs a soft, quite, and safe spot to call home because he's visually impaired. Contact the shelter in Kell to give him a name and his forever home.
Willow loves people and other cats. She needs a friend to snuggle with while sitting on the couch. Willow loves human food and can be released in about three weeks, but you can pre-adopt her now. She's available for adoption at Little Paws Rescue of Mt Vernon.