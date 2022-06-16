 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. This extreme heat
looks like it will last through Friday, at least for some parts
of the region, so either an extension of the Warning or
potentially an Advisory will likely be added for a portion of
the region in upcoming forecasts. Some relief is on the way for
the weekend. However, the heat will return with a vengeance next
week, with triple digit highs in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

Pets of the Week: June 16, 2022

  • 0
Pets of the Week: June 16, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, multiple dogs and kittens are up for adoption in shelters across the region.

Herman

Herman is a 2-year-old Lab that weighs 92 pounds and is a ball of love. He is the longest resident at Jefferson County Animal Control. He is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, flea treated, and currently on rabies vaccine. Herman is also good with kids. His adoption fee is $65. Contact the shelter in Mt. Vernon to adopt him.

Makeda

Makeda is a Beagle found wandering, covered in ticks and fleas, and thin. Now she has a chance at a better life. She gets along with other dogs and cats and ready for an adventure. Her adoption fee at Paws Place is $150. Soon she will be microchipped, heartworm tested and treated if positive, have her rabies shot, and spayed. If interested in Makeda, go to pawspaws.org to complete the application.

kittens and donations

You can check out the kittens available for adoption at Franklin County Animal Control in Benton. The shelter is also going through an unbelievable amount of cat food and litter, so they are accepting donations of kitten chow, canned cat food, and non-clumping clay cat litter. Donations can be dropped off at Austin’s Perfect Paws and FCAC.

Heaven

Heaven is an 8-year-old that is good with other dogs, kids, and nice cats. Heaven loves playing, taking walks, and cuddles. The adoption fee is $75 at the City of Herrin Animal Control.

