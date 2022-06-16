Pets of the Week: June 16, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, multiple dogs and kittens are up for adoption in shelters across the region.
Herman is a 2-year-old Lab that weighs 92 pounds and is a ball of love. He is the longest resident at Jefferson County Animal Control. He is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, flea treated, and currently on rabies vaccine. Herman is also good with kids. His adoption fee is $65. Contact the shelter in Mt. Vernon to adopt him.
Makeda is a Beagle found wandering, covered in ticks and fleas, and thin. Now she has a chance at a better life. She gets along with other dogs and cats and ready for an adventure. Her adoption fee at Paws Place is $150. Soon she will be microchipped, heartworm tested and treated if positive, have her rabies shot, and spayed. If interested in Makeda, go to pawspaws.org to complete the application.
You can check out the kittens available for adoption at Franklin County Animal Control in Benton. The shelter is also going through an unbelievable amount of cat food and litter, so they are accepting donations of kitten chow, canned cat food, and non-clumping clay cat litter. Donations can be dropped off at Austin’s Perfect Paws and FCAC.
Heaven is an 8-year-old that is good with other dogs, kids, and nice cats. Heaven loves playing, taking walks, and cuddles. The adoption fee is $75 at the City of Herrin Animal Control.