Pets of the Week: July 7,2022

(WSIL) -- We have three dogs and three cats up for adoption in our "Pets of the Week."
First up is Maggie. She is a 7 year old German Shepherd. She is spayed and ready to be someone's loyal companion! If you are interested in adopting Maggie, call the Perry County Humane Society in DuQuoin at 618-542-3647.
This is Kodiak! He is a 6 month old Pit Bill Terrier Mix. He loves to run and play and snuggle up with his caretaker. If you are interested in adopting Kodiak, contact St. Francis Care in Murphysboro at 618-687-2079.
This Male Lab Mix is also in need of a home. He is 3 to 4 months old. If you interested in adopting him, call the Williamson County Animal Control at 618-993-6075.
Finally these kittens are in need of a home. If you are interested in adopting all or one of them. Call Herrin Animal Control at 618-989-1777.