...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could
bring localized relief this afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Pets of the Week: July 7,2022

July 7th Pets of the Week

(WSIL) -- We have three dogs and three cats up for adoption in our "Pets of the Week."

pets of the week maggie.jpg

First up is Maggie. She is a 7 year old German Shepherd. She is spayed and ready to be someone's loyal companion! If you are interested in adopting Maggie, call the Perry County Humane Society in DuQuoin at 618-542-3647.

pets of the week kodiak.jpg

This is Kodiak! He is a 6 month old Pit Bill Terrier Mix. He loves to run and play and snuggle up with his caretaker. If you are interested in adopting Kodiak, contact St. Francis Care in Murphysboro at 618-687-2079.

pets of the week wilco lab.jpg

This Male Lab Mix is also in need of a home. He is 3 to 4 months old. If you interested in adopting him, call the Williamson County Animal Control at 618-993-6075.

pets of the week herrin cats.png

Finally these kittens are in need of a home. If you are interested in adopting all or one of them. Call Herrin Animal Control at 618-989-1777.

