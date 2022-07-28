Pets of the Week: July 28, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, three male dogs are up for adoption at local shelters.
Sam is an 8-year-old Corgi/Lab-mix with a long body and short legs. He may be an odd mix but is a treasure. Sam is a beautiful black brindle boy with lots of love to give. He weighs about 30 pounds and would not be good in a home with children since he is protective of his people. His adoption fee at PAWS in Anna is $250, which covers his neuter, microchip, heartworm test, rabies vaccine, and parvo/distemper shots.
Moe was found and taken to St. Francis Care for a stray hold. He's been at the shelter for over two months, and no one has come forwarded to claim him. He is heartworm negative, neutered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped. He gets along with everyone, loves to play, is smart, and goes with the flow. Watch out for rain because he loves to play in mud puddles.
Lucifer is a two-year-old Husky, already fixed, microchipped and up to date on shots. He gets along great with other animals and older kids, but a meet and greet is necessary at Franklin County Animal Control in Benton. He is being held offsite, so if you're interested, call (618) 610-8500.