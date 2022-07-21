Pets of the Week: July 2, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, a local shelter is offering an adoption fee waiver, and two dogs and two cats are for adoption.
Boo-Boo just finished a training course, so he is ready for his new home. If you want to snuggle him, he's up for adoption at the Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.
Milkshake knows how to bring all the dogs to the yard and needs a great place to call home. She is a 4-year-old spayed Pit-mix just looking for love. Due to a generous donor, all dogs have been sponsored and are only $65 until the end of the month. That includes spaying and neutering. She's up for adoption at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon.
Casey and Penny are the two cats in the bunch. This pair is the longest resident at Finding Forever Animal Rescue. They would appreciate a home together but are fine on their own. They are 6 and 7 years old and love attention and pets. All adult fees have been sponsored down to $25 for one or $35 for the pair until the end of the month. For more information, call the shelter in Marion.