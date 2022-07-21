 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pets of the Week: July 2, 2022

  • 0
POTW: July 21, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, a local shelter is offering an adoption fee waiver, and two dogs and two cats are for adoption.

POTW: BOO BOO

Boo-Boo just finished a training course, so he is ready for his new home. If you want to snuggle him, he's up for adoption at the Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.

POTW: MILKSHAKE

Milkshake knows how to bring all the dogs to the yard and needs a great place to call home. She is a 4-year-old spayed Pit-mix just looking for love. Due to a generous donor, all dogs have been sponsored and are only $65 until the end of the month. That includes spaying and neutering. She's up for adoption at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon.

POTW: CASEY & PENNY

Casey and Penny are the two cats in the bunch. This pair is the longest resident at Finding Forever Animal Rescue. They would appreciate a home together but are fine on their own. They are 6 and 7 years old and love attention and pets. All adult fees have been sponsored down to $25 for one or $35 for the pair until the end of the month. For more information, call the shelter in Marion.

Tags

Recommended for you