 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pets of the Week: August 25,2022

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- We have 2 dogs and a cat up for adoption in our Pets of the Week.

JEFFCO DOG.jpg

First up is 2 year old female mix. The Jefferson County Animal Shelter says she is a good dog and is the longest resident. So they are hoping someone will adopt her soon. 

For more information be sure to contact Jefferson County Animal Shelter.

REX THE CAT.jpg

Next up is Rex. He is a sweet loving 3 to 4 year old. He is a beautiful buff colored boy that loves to be petted. Rex is up for adoption at Paw Paws in Anna. His adoption is $75.

BESS .jpg

Finally, this is Bess. She is a Pitbull mix who is friendly and affectionate. She has undergone heartworm treatment and is ready for a new home. If you are interested in adopting Bess contact St. Francis Care in Murphysboro. 

Tags

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

Recommended for you