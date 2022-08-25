Pets of the Week: August 25,2022

(WSIL) -- We have 2 dogs and a cat up for adoption in our Pets of the Week.
First up is 2 year old female mix. The Jefferson County Animal Shelter says she is a good dog and is the longest resident. So they are hoping someone will adopt her soon.
For more information be sure to contact Jefferson County Animal Shelter.
Next up is Rex. He is a sweet loving 3 to 4 year old. He is a beautiful buff colored boy that loves to be petted. Rex is up for adoption at Paw Paws in Anna. His adoption is $75.
Finally, this is Bess. She is a Pitbull mix who is friendly and affectionate. She has undergone heartworm treatment and is ready for a new home. If you are interested in adopting Bess contact St. Francis Care in Murphysboro.