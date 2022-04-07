Pets of the Week: April 7, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Meet the three dogs and one cat up for adoption at shelters across the region in this edition of Pets of the Week.
Tahiti is a 1-year-old female Boxer-mix. She is medium-size, very calm, and would be great with kids of any age. You can get to know her at Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield.
Neji is 7-years-old and has been at the Perry County Humane Society since last year. Neji loves other dogs, kids, and baths, but not cats. Neji is up for adoption at the shelter in Du Quoin.
Pierce is the only cat on the list and was a stray who was taken into Paws Place for vet treatment due to some cuts and scrapes. Pierce is a beautiful gray and white cat who weighs about 10 pounds. He is friendly, loves people, and does well with other cats. If you're interested in making Pierce part of your family, go to pawspaws.org. His adoption fee at the shelter in Anna is $75.
A male dog at Salem Animal Control is looking for his forever home. His vet appointment was scheduled. Contact the shelter in Kell to learn more.