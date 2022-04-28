Pets of the Week: April 28, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Pets of the Week features almost a dozen animals up for adoption.
Annie is a 5-year-old Domestic Medium Hair cat. Annie does not like other cats, but she loves people. She is affectionate and would love to be the queen of the castle. Her favorite things are treats, wet food, and more wet food. She's up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro.
Doogan's mom is moving, and he can't go with her, so now he needs a new home. He's a year and 3-months-old and weighs about 70-pounds. Doogan is also housebroken and knows the "sit" command. He loves to play and has a lot of puppy energy. He would be happy with an active family. Call Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin for more about Doogan.
A group of kitties will soon be available for adoption. If you are looking for a new cuddle-buddy, call the City of Salem Animal Control in Kell.
Bug is a 3-year-old male Chihuahua/Daschund-mix. He was owner surrendered and now looking for a new home. He is already housebroken. He's at the City of Marion Animal Control.