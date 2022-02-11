Local animal control filled, pets need adopted

(WSIL) -- The Franklin County Animal Control is out of room for new pets.
They posted on Facebook they were full and had no open pens. They are asking, "If you or someone you know is looking for a pet, come see us!"
In order to adopt from the shelter, you must complete an application. If accepted, a $50 adoption fee must been paid to the facility.
The pet must then be taken to a Franklin County vet for initial visit, where it will need to be fixed, microchipped and given a rabies shot. The adopter will be responsible for the vet bill.
You can find more information by visiting the animal control Facebook page or the Friends of FCAC page.