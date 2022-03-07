Humane Society of Southern Illinois has Lucky Puppy Grams

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)---Puppy lovers, it's your lucky day!
The Humane Society of Southern Illinois has 'puppy grams' for St. Patrick's Day.
If you live in the Murphysboro or Carbondale area, you can sign up for a puppy cuddle session and to have a goodie bag delivered right to you.
Staff at the shelter said it's good for you and the puppies.
"Well other than just needing a little bit of extra love, we're hoping that it'll bring everybody a little bit of good luck for the year and just good morale for everybody," said Hailey Huart, the manager and director of the shelter.
"I think we've seen such a huge influx of puppies this year, and these puppies, all they've ever known is shelter life, and I think, along with it being great for the people, it would be great for our puppies to get some human contact and get some play time," said assistant manager Rachel Lee.
Puppy grams are $50 a piece and you can sign up for them here.