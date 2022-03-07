 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Recent and future rainfall in the Big Muddy basin will cause rises
in the river. At Plumfield and Murphysboro, the river is forecast to
rise above flood stage midweek and crest in minor flooding late this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 20.5 feet early
Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Humane Society of Southern Illinois has Lucky Puppy Grams

  • Updated
  • 0
Puppy grams

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)---Puppy lovers, it's your lucky day!

The Humane Society of Southern Illinois has 'puppy grams' for St. Patrick's Day.

If you live in the Murphysboro or Carbondale area, you can sign up for a puppy cuddle session and to have a goodie bag delivered right to you.

Staff at the shelter said it's good for you and the puppies.

"Well other than just needing a little bit of extra love, we're hoping that it'll bring everybody a little bit of good luck for the year and just good morale for everybody," said Hailey Huart, the manager and director of the shelter.

"I think we've seen such a huge influx of puppies this year, and these puppies, all they've ever known is shelter life, and I think, along with it being great for the people, it would be great for our puppies to get some human contact and get some play time," said assistant manager Rachel Lee. 

Puppy grams are $50 a piece and you can sign up for them here.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

