February is Spay & Neuter Awareness Month

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. With many local shelters and rescues filling up, it's important now more than ever to make sure your pet is spayed or neutered.
According to the Humane Society of Southern Illinois, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. shelters every year, and approximately 920,000 are euthanized due to overpopulation. One female cat can have an average of three litters per year with four kittens per litter. A single pair of cats and their offspring can produce up to 420,000 kittens in just seven years. A female dog can have up to three litters per year with an average of five to six puppies per litter and can have 70 puppies in her lifetime, depending on size and number of litter.
News 3 stopped by Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion, which is primarily a cat shelter, to learn more about it.