Pets of the Week: September 9, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, four dogs are waiting to find their forever homes.
Beth was dumped and left to fend for herself on a country road. This beautiful Spaniel Shephard-mix was dropped off at PAWs in Anna. She weighs about 25 pounds and will probably be 30 pounds when fully grown. Her adoption fee is $200. She is spayed, microchipped, and will have all of her shots soon.
Gavin is part of a litter of 4 taken to St. Francis CARE after being found in a barn. The pups have been at the shelter since late January. The puppies love to play and goof around. Gavin enjoys playing ball. Right now, his adoption fee is $150. That includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccines. If interested, apply online at stfrancis-care.org/adopt.
Lakota is a female dog already spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccines. Lakota loves all people and is great with other dogs, but she does not like cats. She's up for adoption at Jefferson County Animal Shelter in Mt. Vernon.
Shadow is an older Lab-mix, so if you're looking for the perfect inside companion, you won't get much better than Shadow. He's up for adoption at Salem Animal Control in Kell.