Pets of the Week: October 28, 2021

  • Updated
CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Multiple cats and two dogs are up for adoption across the region in this edition of Pets of the Week.

Kira is 5-years-old, has a bit of arthritis, and has a hard time with active small children. She will do best in a home with older kids or no kids and should be the only dog in the house. To learn more about Kira, call Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.

A group of kittens up for adoption at a shelter in Kell is about 10-weeks-old. There are three females and one male looking for homes. They are up for adoption at the City of Salem Animal Control.

A male Heeler-mix dog about 2 to 3-years-old is up for adoption or rescue at the Williamson County Animal Control. His adoption fee is $137, and that covers his neuter, rabies, and microchip. Contact the shelter in Marion for more information.

