Pets of the Week: November 4, 2021

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Three dogs and one cat are up for adoption at shelters across the region. Meet the animals in this edition of Pets of the Week.
A female Pit-mix, who is about a year old is up for adoption at Jefferson County Animal Control. She will make any home complete. To learn more about her, call the shelter in Mt. Vernon.
Pablo is one of 10 little dogs dumped in the middle of a cornfield. They are all shy and are definite flight risks, so they will not be adopted to homes with children. A fenced yard is also required. Pablo is funny and inquisitive, but he's also shy and afraid of fast movements. He will do best in a home with no other dogs or cats. His adoption fee at Paws Place in Anna is $300.
The only cat on the list is a female who is only 4-months-old. She is good with other cats and ready to call your place a home. Call Franklin County Animal Control in Benton to learn more about her.
Bear is a year-old male, Lab/Hound/Catahoula mix who weighs about 55 pounds. He is strong and has a lot of energy that sometimes gets him in trouble, but he loves people. His adoption fee is $350 at Saving Grace Canine Boot Camp, which provides sterilization procedures, microchipping, vaccinations, deworming, and other treatments. Call the shelter in Mt. Vernon for more about his adoption.