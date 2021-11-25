Pets of the Week: November 25, 2021

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, three cats and two dogs are up for adoption at shelters across the region.
Lucky is a male Plott Hound-mix. He is neutered and between 6 and 8 years old. Lucky is hopeful he will have a new home in time for Christmas. His adoption fee at Williamson County Animal Control in Marion is $60.
Butterscotch and Caramel are both male cats. They are the newest edition at the City of Salem Animal Control.
The mighty Zeusy is a 2-year-old Boxer Mastiff-mix who is good with other dogs and kids. He's also curious and friendly. Call Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield to adopt Zeusy!
Pepper is a 9-year-old female cat from Jefferson County Animal Control. She can be grumpy and sweet, so she would prefer a home as the only cat, but may adjust with time. She arrived at the Mt. Vernon shelter with a microchip, but no owner could be found. Her adoption fee is $35.