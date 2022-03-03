Pets of the Week: March 3, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Pets of the Week features six animals up for adoption at shelters across the region.
Blue is a 1-year-old Hound-mix. She is a sweet and happy-go-lucky kind of dog. He's also energetic and loves to play, especially with tennis balls. He gets along great with other dogs, is good with children, and can be cat-tested if needed. He was up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro.
Lucy and Samantha are a pair of cats that are 11-years-old and were taken to the Perry County Humane Society after their owner had to go into a nursing home. Contact the shelter in Du Quoin if you want to adopt them.
Walker and Daisy are Walker-mixes. They are both 8-years-young and sweet. The pair have been together for a long time and would like to stay together. They are fixed but will need a rabies vaccine and microchip. They are not on-site at the Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield, but you can make an appointment to see them.
Scrappy likes being the star of the show, so she does best as the only dog in the home. She is smart and is now learning to follow basic commands. You can meet her at Claws and Paws Rescue in Olney.