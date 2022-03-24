Pets of the Week: March 24, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Pets of the Week features two cats and two dogs up for adoption at shelters across the region.
Tory was adopted from PAWS Adoption Center 10-years-ago. Her mom became ill and had to go to a Nursing Home following COVID complications. Tory weighs about 65 pounds and is reportedly housetrained and good with children. Her adoption fee at the shelter in Ann is $150.00.
Humane Society of Olney has a cat up for adoption that is loving, likes to talk, and friendly. He needs a name and home.
Sugar B is a female Hound-mix who is about 3-years-old. She loves water, playtime, and runs. She is great with kids, and her adoption has been sponsored. That means she could be part of someone's family at no cost. She's up for adoption at Union County Animal Control in Cobden.
Lastly is a loving Feline named Faith. She was found and taken to a vet because she is blind. If you're interested in adopting her, she is spayed and up to date on her shots. She's up for adoption at Little Paws of Mt. Vernon.