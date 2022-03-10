Pets of the Week: March 10, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Pets of the Week features only dogs up for adoption at shelters across the region.
Chewy is a friendly 2-year-old Chihuahua Yorkie-mix who weighs about 12-pounds. He was sent to PAWS after his human mom got sick and put in hospice care. Chewy loves people and seems to be good with other dogs. He will do well with older children, but he is not recommended if you have small kids. He is not house-trained, but he's smart, so he should catch on quickly. His adoption fee at the shelter in Anna is $350.
A 3-year-old male American Stafford-shire Terrier-mix is up for adoption at an Mt. Vernon Shelter. He is about 3-years-old, and Jefferson County Animal Control says he will make a great addition to a family.
Barbie transferred to St. Francis from a shelter in Tennessee with her 5-puppies. She has watched all of her babies leave for their forever homes, and now it's her turn. She is playful, has a lot of energy, and acts like a puppy most of the time. Barbie loves other dogs but is a little slow to warm up to new people in her life. To adopt her, she's at the Murphysboro shelter.